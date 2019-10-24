Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

RXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of Rexnord stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $28.39. 3,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,717. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Rexnord had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Rexnord’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rexnord by 9.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Rexnord by 22.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Rexnord by 228.1% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 31,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Rexnord by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 987,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 73,097 shares during the last quarter.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.