Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,687 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.25% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of RBA stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $40.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,800.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $89,633.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,270.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,709 shares of company stock worth $344,944 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.