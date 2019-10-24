Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Rogers Communications updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $46.17. 1,231,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,637. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.