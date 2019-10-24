Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.92 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 11.99%. Rollins’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.60. 1,139,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,029. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.54.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

