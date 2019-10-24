Roth Capital Lowers Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target to $64.00

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its price target decreased by Roth Capital from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Dmc Global from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dmc Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dmc Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sidoti set a $79.00 price objective on Dmc Global and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dmc Global from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of BOOM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,418. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $608.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Dmc Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

