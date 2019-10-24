RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock Position Decreased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $14,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RPM traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.95 and a 52 week high of $71.33.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RPM International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Vertical Group raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $419,515.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,123.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $834,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

