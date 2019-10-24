Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,870 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,079.4% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,206,000 after acquiring an additional 779,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 215.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 858,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,532,000 after acquiring an additional 586,289 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,586,000 after acquiring an additional 272,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,526,306.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 228,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 228,946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average of $70.18. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $72.63.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3405 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

