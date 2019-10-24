Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives €49.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.58 ($57.65).

G24 has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

G24 stock traded up €0.45 ($0.52) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €54.15 ($62.97). 161,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €48.80. Scout24 has a one year low of €33.22 ($38.63) and a one year high of €54.30 ($63.14). The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.70.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

