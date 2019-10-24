ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81, Briefing.com reports. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:NOW traded up $17.77 on Thursday, reaching $237.78. 9,395,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,188.90, a P/E/G ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $147.63 and a 52 week high of $303.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.61.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $410,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $813,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $258,611.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,060.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,214,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (down previously from $315.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.41.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.