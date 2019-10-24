ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Mizuho currently has $230.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $308.00.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow to $325.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.24.

NYSE NOW traded up $17.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,395,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,951. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $147.63 and a 52 week high of $303.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,188.90, a PEG ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.16, for a total transaction of $510,043.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,538.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $410,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $813,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,184 shares of company stock worth $23,214,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 275.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

