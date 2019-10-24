ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $342.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.45.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $220.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.61. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $147.63 and a 52-week high of $303.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,100.05, a P/E/G ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,770 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.16, for a total transaction of $510,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,538.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $258,611.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,060.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,214,584 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 137,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,955,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

