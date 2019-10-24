Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.90-$21.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.07. Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $17.07-17.47 EPS.

Shares of SHW traded up $8.78 on Thursday, reaching $572.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $578.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $545.98 and a 200-day moving average of $488.97.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $574.76.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $837,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $2,710,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,906.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,168. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.