Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $414.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 153,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

