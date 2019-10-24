SIG (LON:SHI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.43

SIG plc (LON:SHI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $130.43 and traded as low as $116.20. SIG shares last traded at $117.30, with a volume of 666,326 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHI shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on SIG from GBX 133 ($1.74) to GBX 107 ($1.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target (down previously from GBX 93 ($1.22)) on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SIG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 129.57 ($1.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of $698.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 130.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. SIG’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

In other news, insider Andrew Allner bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

