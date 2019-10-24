Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Hits New 12-Month High at $330.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 324 ($4.23), with a volume of 281743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($4.10).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $253.78 million and a P/E ratio of -12.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 210.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.75.

In related news, insider Dave Lemus purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £7,440 ($9,721.68). Also, insider Steven Romano purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £19,300 ($25,218.87).

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.