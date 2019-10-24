SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKYW. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.67. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $725.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.71 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

In other news, COO Michael B. Thompson sold 5,523 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $332,429.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $600,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,059,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SkyWest by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in SkyWest by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

