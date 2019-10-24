SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. SLM had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $405.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. SLM updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.23-1.24 EPS.

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.53. 2,274,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. SLM has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

