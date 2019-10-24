SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLM. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on SLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered SLM from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on SLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised SLM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised SLM from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $8.36. 9,474,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,519. SLM has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $405.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

