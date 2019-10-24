Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,413.07

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,413.07 and traded as low as $2,480.00. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $2,500.00, with a volume of 174,818 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Smurfit Kappa Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,691.67 ($35.17).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,492 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,414.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.77. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.28 ($0.32) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

