Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Aegis lifted their price objective on Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.84.

Snap stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. 54,048,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,752,463. Snap has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.80% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 2,780,306 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $50,073,311.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,958,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,952,548.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,097 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $112,467.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,562,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,696,207.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,047,075 shares of company stock valued at $86,326,882 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $976,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,352,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Snap by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 123,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 75,606 shares in the last quarter. 26.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

