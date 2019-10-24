Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.90

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 34650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Spark Power Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cormark dropped their target price on Spark Power Group from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Spark Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.08.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

