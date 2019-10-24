SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $90,000.

SPY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $300.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,651,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,758,594. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.83 and a 200 day moving average of $292.31. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.63.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

