Spectiv (SIG) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Spectiv has a total market cap of $138,622.00 and $534.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectiv has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00223131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.01276282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035764 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00091967 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,438,059 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.