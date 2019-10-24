Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,557.98

Spectris plc (LON:SXS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,557.98 and traded as high as $2,422.00. Spectris shares last traded at $2,409.00, with a volume of 228,080 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on SXS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spectris to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,658.18 ($34.73).

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,390.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,557.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 21.90 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.50%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

