Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $991.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.26. 3,602,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.02. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $65.35.

In related news, insider Edward M. Christie III bought 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,583.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,051 shares of company stock worth $211,885 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

