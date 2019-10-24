Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $35.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $37.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $405,248.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 740.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 97.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1,449.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 51.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.94. 432,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,263. Steven Madden has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $37.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $444.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.60%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

