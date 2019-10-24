Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $26.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $36.51.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,260,319 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,506,759,000 after acquiring an additional 210,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,456,428,000 after buying an additional 4,911,686 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,178,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $640,781,000 after buying an additional 4,887,699 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,928,402 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $600,813,000 after buying an additional 773,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 89.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,591,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $536,472,000 after buying an additional 11,163,777 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

