Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.45 million.

NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.67. 10,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,717. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $872.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $338,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 169,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,688.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 2,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 362 shares of company stock valued at $13,356 and have sold 27,184 shares valued at $1,008,496. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

