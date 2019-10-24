Summit State Bank (SSBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on November 22nd

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBI traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.59. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,146. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.26. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit State Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

