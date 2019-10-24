Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.23

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.23 and traded as high as $19.76. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 165,235 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Maxim Group set a $39.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.