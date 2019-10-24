Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.98

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.98 and last traded at C$9.98, with a volume of 10847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.44.

Separately, Cormark downgraded Sylogist from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $251.08 million and a P/E ratio of 18.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.27.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sylogist Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sylogist (CVE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

