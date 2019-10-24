Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.44. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 697 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,082,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 751,444 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,177,000.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

