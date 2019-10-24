Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) rose 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.67, approximately 629,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 815,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

TLRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Telaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $340.31 million, a PE ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.98 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. Telaria’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telaria Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telaria in the first quarter worth $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Telaria in the first quarter worth $93,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Telaria in the second quarter worth $345,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Telaria by 1,814.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Telaria in the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

