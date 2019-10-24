Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tennant Company is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, significantly reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant’s global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant has manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, MN; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY; Chicago, IL; Uden, The Netherlands; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 80 countries. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on TNC. TheStreet raised Tennant from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Tennant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

TNC stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,461. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.50. Tennant has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $299.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $941,905.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,321,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $114,656.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,650.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 9.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 158,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 37,734 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

