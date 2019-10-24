Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Territorial Bancorp from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $280.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, Chairman Allan S. Kitagawa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $145,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Murakami sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 513,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

