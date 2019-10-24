Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $356.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.47% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $220.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.82.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $45.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.68. 29,809,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,102,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.12. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $379.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total value of $3,456,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,305,765.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson acquired 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.71 per share, with a total value of $79,815.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,815.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,021. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $186,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 15.2% during the second quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,974 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Tesla by 95.3% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 139,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,244,000 after buying an additional 68,239 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.