Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TXN. ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.13.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,354,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.54% and a net margin of 35.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,003,107.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,003.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 972,295 shares of company stock worth $123,904,152. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

