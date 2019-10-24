THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.74

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 152662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

THKLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded THK CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded THK CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Get THK CO LTD/ADR alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12.

About THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for THK CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.