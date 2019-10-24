Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Up 5.7%

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.12 and last traded at $97.67, 3,571,098 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 103% from the average session volume of 1,763,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TIF. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. HSBC set a $110.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average of $93.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.