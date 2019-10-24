Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.90

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.90 and traded as low as $6.15. Total Energy Services shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 4,101 shares changing hands.

TOT has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Total Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.87. The firm has a market cap of $294.43 million and a P/E ratio of 10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,430,000. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.68 per share, with a total value of C$36,748.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$300,667.50. Insiders purchased 94,730 shares of company stock valued at $602,174 in the last quarter.

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

