Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. health club company is the largest in the Northeastern United States. TSI owns and operates the Sports Clubs Network of clubs, which includes New York Sports Clubs, Boston Sports Clubs, Washington Sports Clubs and Philadelphia Sports Clubs. There are also three locations in Switzerland: the Forum and the Joggeli Fitness Clubs in Basel and the Luxor Club in Zurich. All Sports Clubs locations offer a multitude of options for everyone, including a wide range of group exercise and fitness programs. Select facilities also offer racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities. All Clubs are fully equipped with tons of strength training equipment, cardiovascular machines and other exercise equipment. Additional services such as personal training, massage, steam room and sauna, Sports Clubs for Kids and fitness assessments are also available. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price target on shares of Town Sports International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

NASDAQ CLUB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. 24,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,061. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. Town Sports International has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $9.26.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Town Sports International will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pw Partners Atlas Fund Iii, Lp acquired 395,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $663,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Walsh acquired 216,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $328,724.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,304,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,549.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 696,549 shares of company stock worth $1,153,274. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Town Sports International by 3,383.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Town Sports International in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Town Sports International in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Town Sports International in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Town Sports International by 6,018.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 266,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

