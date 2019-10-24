Trinity Network Credit Price Tops $0.0018 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bibox and Gate.io. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $615,776.00 and $271.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit launched on December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

