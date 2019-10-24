Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) versus Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

This table compares Tristate Capital and Citizens’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tristate Capital $247.70 million 2.76 $54.42 million $1.73 13.47 Citizens $39.96 million 2.57 $6.67 million N/A N/A

Tristate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Dividends

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Tristate Capital does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Tristate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Tristate Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Citizens shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tristate Capital and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tristate Capital 19.84% 13.28% 0.95% Citizens 13.98% 6.63% 0.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tristate Capital and Citizens, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tristate Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80 Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tristate Capital presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Tristate Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tristate Capital is more favorable than Citizens.

Risk & Volatility

Tristate Capital has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tristate Capital beats Citizens on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services. It also provides loans that are secured by cash, marketable securities, cash value life insurance, residential property, or other financial assets, as well as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, asset-based loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and equity and fixed income advisory and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as separately managed accounts primarily comprising ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients that include corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. Further, it provides cash management services; and capital market services, which comprise interest rate swaps and investment management products, as well as engages in wholesaling and marketing the investment products and services. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and online banking services. It operates 23 branches in Neshoba, Newton, Leake, Lamar, Forrest, Scott, Attala, Lauderdale, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Harrison, Jackson, Winston, and Kemper counties, Mississippi; and a loan production office in north Mississippi. Citizens Holding Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.