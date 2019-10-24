UBS Group Boosts Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $53.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.86.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,641,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,165,238. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $57.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

