Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,456. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

In other Umpqua news, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $81,188.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Umpqua by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 254,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

