United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.00

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.70, with a volume of 284194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.63.

UBSI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.29 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 29.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.51%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Weddle purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $80,937.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,397.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in United Bankshares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Bankshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 136,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

