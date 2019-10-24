United Therapeutics (UTHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $2.26. The company had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. On average, analysts expect United Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.20. 4,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,303. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.95. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

