Utrust Hits Market Cap of $8.69 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, Ethfinex and OKEx. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and $3.41 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00224433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.68 or 0.01368640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036272 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00093377 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust launched on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Kucoin, Ethfinex, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

