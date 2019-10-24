Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

VXF traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $117.52. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,727. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.42 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.09.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

