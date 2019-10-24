Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 464,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 211,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 58,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.3273 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

